STF arrests suspect with heroin worth over Rs. 30 Million in Enderamulla

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 8, 2026 - 9:16 am

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force with 2 kilograms and 325 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 30 million in Enderamulla.

The suspect was arrested this morning (July 08) during a raid carried out in the Sunflower Gardens area of Enderamulla, Wattala.

According to police, the raid was conducted by a team of officers from the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Colombo 15.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect is linked to the drug network of “Bloemendhal Ravi,” who is considered an organised criminal and drug trafficker.

The suspect and the stock of heroin have been handed over to the Enderamulla Police Station for further investigations.