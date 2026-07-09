Ravi Seneviratne pleads guilty to one charge in road accident case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 9, 2026 - 6:22 pm

Current Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and retired Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravi Seneviratne has pleaded guilty to one charge in a case filed over a 2023 road accident on Marine Drive in Wellawatte.

The case relates to an accident allegedly caused while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

When the case was taken up before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (July 9), Seneviratne pleaded guilty to the first charge of “failing to prevent a road accident.”

Accordingly, Mount Lavinia Magistrate Kanchana Neranjala Silva ordered him to pay a fine of Rs. 2,500.

Attorneys Chandana Perera, Geethma Fernando and Ajith Nandakumara, who appeared in court on behalf of Ravi Seneviratne, informed the court that their client was pleading guilty to the first charge.

The case was taken up today for sentencing on the first charge and to announce the decision on whether the second and third charges would be proceeded with.

The second and third charges in the case are “reckless driving” and “driving under the influence of alcohol.”

However, the Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled on August 20, 2026 to hear the remaining two charges and for the payment of the Rs. 2,500 fine imposed today.