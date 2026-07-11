Sri Lanka receives USD 695 Million in workers’ remittances in June 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 11, 2026 - 12:01 pm

Sri Lanka received USD 695 million in workers’ remittances in June 2026, while tourism earnings for the month stood at USD 151.1 million, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Workers’ remittances declined by USD 152 million compared to May 2026, when the country received USD 847 million.

However, total remittances received during the first six months of 2026 increased to USD 4.6 billion.

This was a 23.2% increase compared to the USD 3.74 billion received during the corresponding period in 2025.

Meanwhile, tourism earnings in June 2026 were lower than the USD 169.5 million recorded in June 2025.