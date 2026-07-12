Jul 12 2026 July 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka Treasury Email system outdated since 2019, CoPF reveals

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 12, 2026 - 10:24 am
Fictional image illustrating a cyberattack targeting Sri Lanka’s General Treasury email system

AI-generated image

The email system used by Sri Lanka’s General Treasury had been outdated since 2019, it was revealed during a parliamentary inquiry into the theft of USD 2.5 million by cybercriminals.

The matter was disclosed when the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) questioned officials about the cybercrime involving funds belonging to the General Treasury.

The Committee had met on several occasions in recent months to investigate and discuss the incident.

However, details of the discussions were not released to the media because highly sensitive information relating to Sri Lanka’s public finances had been revealed during the meetings.

CoPF Chairman Dr Harsha de Silva presented the Committee’s final investigation report to the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 11).

Support ONLANKA through Buy Me a Coffee
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY