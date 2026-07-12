Sri Lanka Treasury Email system outdated since 2019, CoPF reveals

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 12, 2026 - 10:24 am

The email system used by Sri Lanka’s General Treasury had been outdated since 2019, it was revealed during a parliamentary inquiry into the theft of USD 2.5 million by cybercriminals.

The matter was disclosed when the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) questioned officials about the cybercrime involving funds belonging to the General Treasury.

The Committee had met on several occasions in recent months to investigate and discuss the incident.

However, details of the discussions were not released to the media because highly sensitive information relating to Sri Lanka’s public finances had been revealed during the meetings.

CoPF Chairman Dr Harsha de Silva presented the Committee’s final investigation report to the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 11).