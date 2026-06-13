Sri Lanka dengue deaths rise to 21 as hospitals overflow

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 13, 2026 - 10:07 am

Sri Lanka’s hospitals have exceeded their capacity due to a rapid increase in reported dengue patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

Acting Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Kapila Kannangara, said that 21 people have died from dengue so far this year. Among the fatalities are five school students.

With dengue cases continuing to rise across the country, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced a Dengue Control Week from June 15 to June 20, 2026.

The programme will focus on dengue prevention and mosquito breeding site elimination in public places and educational institutions as part of efforts to control the spread of the disease.