PM Harini moves to protect vedda land rights

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 13, 2026 - 9:42 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has assured that legal measures will be expedited to protect the traditional land rights of Sri Lanka’s indigenous Vedda community following a discussion with Indigenous Leader Uru Warige Wannila Aththo.

The meeting was held at the Parliament of Sri Lanka on June 12, 2026 where the two sides discussed several issues affecting the indigenous community.

During the discussion, Uru Warige Wannila Aththo highlighted the difficulties faced by indigenous people in accessing and using their ancestral lands.

In response, the Prime Minister stressed that the indigenous community has the right to enjoy and use its traditional lands without obstruction and said the necessary legal steps to safeguard those rights would be fast-tracked.

The Indigenous Leader also drew attention to the lack of relief assistance provided to residents of Hennanigala who were affected by the recent Cyclone Ditwah.

The Prime Minister immediately instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the affected families receive proper relief assistance without delay.

The discussion further focused on the needs and shortcomings of Dambana School.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya said the matter would be examined and that necessary measures would be taken to address the issues raised.