Minister, Defence Secretary inspect Pettah Central Bus Stand

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 13, 2026 - 9:15 am

Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Rathnayake and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha inspected the recently renovated Pettah Central Bus Stand in Colombo on Thursday (June 12).

The inspection focused on the condition of the facility, passenger services and operational arrangements at the bus terminal, which was reopened recently after renovation and refurbishment work carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The project was implemented under the Government’s “Clean Sri Lanka” programme with the aim of improving public transport infrastructure.

Following the inspection, a discussion was held on the maintenance and management of the bus stand, ongoing development activities, security and safety matters, and challenges faced in its day-to-day operations.

Participants also discussed measures to improve passenger convenience, traffic movement, cleanliness and the overall efficiency of the facility.

Sri Lanka Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, officials of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), senior officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Police, and representatives of other stakeholder institutions attended the inspection and discussion.