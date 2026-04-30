Italian Ambassador, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary discuss security ties

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 30, 2026 - 11:59 am

Italian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, with accreditation to the Maldives, Damiano Francovigh, met Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (April 29) to discuss defence and security cooperation.

The meeting was held as a courtesy call.

During the discussion, both sides focused on matters of mutual interest, including ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Sri Lanka.

The Defence Secretary welcomed the Italian Ambassador to the Ministry of Defence.

Ambassador Francovigh appreciated the longstanding ties between Italy and Sri Lanka and said he was committed to working closely with Sri Lankan authorities to deepen cooperation in several sectors.