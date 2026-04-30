Italian Ambassador, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary discuss security ties
Italian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, with accreditation to the Maldives, Damiano Francovigh, met Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (April 29) to discuss defence and security cooperation.
The meeting was held as a courtesy call.
During the discussion, both sides focused on matters of mutual interest, including ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Sri Lanka.
The Defence Secretary welcomed the Italian Ambassador to the Ministry of Defence.
Ambassador Francovigh appreciated the longstanding ties between Italy and Sri Lanka and said he was committed to working closely with Sri Lankan authorities to deepen cooperation in several sectors.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Suspended Finance Ministry officer dies by suicide amid USD 2.5 Million probe April 30, 2026
- Colombo inflation rises to 5.4% in April 2026 April 30, 2026
- Italian Ambassador, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary discuss security ties April 30, 2026
- Oil hits highest price since 2022 as Trump to hear new Iran options April 30, 2026
- India plans new rules as digital payment fraud surges April 30, 2026