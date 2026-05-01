President credits workers for Sri Lanka’s economic progress

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 1, 2026 - 7:55 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the country’s working people mark May Day at a decisive time, with Sri Lanka recording major economic gains despite global conflicts, tariffs and the impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

In his International Workers’ Day message, the President said Sri Lanka had recorded the lowest budget deficit since 1977 and the highest government revenue since 2007. He also said export earnings from goods and services exceeded USD 17 billion, while foreign remittances reached the highest level in the country’s history.

President Dissanayake thanked the working people for their contribution to these achievements and said the government had taken steps to uplift workers, including salary increases, higher minimum wages, pension rights, increased plantation wages and support for workers’ children.

International Workers’ Day Message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The working people of Sri Lanka mark this year’s May Day at a decisive moment, as the country secures significant economic achievements despite a challenging global climate shaped by conflict.

Even amid major challenges such as United States tariffs, Cyclone Ditwah and the conflict in the Middle East, we have safeguarded the security of our overseas workers by upholding Sri Lanka’s longstanding humane and non-aligned foreign policy. At the same time, through effective responses to natural disasters, we have recorded notable economic progress in 2025. These include the lowest budget deficit since 1977 and the highest government revenue since 2007. Export earnings from goods and services exceeded USD 17 billion, making it the only year to surpass revenue targets while also recording the highest foreign remittances in our history. I extend the nation’s sincere gratitude to the working people whose contribution made these achievements possible.

Recognising the true value of labour, we have implemented policies to uplift working people. These include increasing public sector basic salaries, raising private sector minimum wages and granting pension rights to public servants recruited after 1 January 2016. Plantation workers’ wages have been increased to Rs. 1,750 and legal provisions relating to women’s night-time employment have been amended. The Mahapola scholarship has also been increased by Rs. 10,000 to support the education of workers’ children. In addition, we have extended benefits across society, including to farmers, fishers, youth, women, students, producers, small-scale entrepreneurs and plantation communities.

The recent Cyclone Ditwah most severely affected the working population. In response, we provided the highest disaster compensation in our history, alongside relief for farmers, fishers and small and medium-scale industries. Through the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme, we are expediting housing construction and restoring livelihoods, raising living standards beyond previous levels.

Our primary objective is to safeguard the rights of the working people in this nation and to create a more stable economy and a brighter future for our children, rather than allowing them to endure suffering, tears and pain. We acknowledge that it is essential to modernize human society, the economy, and production systems to align with the constantly evolving productive forces and the changing environment, making this a crucial task. Key initiatives include the proposed education reforms, the digital economy programme, the Clean Sri Lanka initiative and the ‘Prajashakthi’ programme.

As we strive to recover lost development and build “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life”, we place our confidence in the working people of Sri Lanka as the driving force of this journey. With that conviction, we continue to work while learning and learn while working, towards steady progress. I warmly invite all working people to join this collective effort with commitment and integrity in building a better nation and I extend my best wishes for a meaningful May Day.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

01.05.2026