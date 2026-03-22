Lanka IOC increases fuel prices effective March 22, 2026
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on March 22, 2026 - 8:30 pm
Lanka IOC has decided to increase its fuel prices, effective March 22, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a litre of auto diesel has been raised to Rs. 382, while the price of a litre of super diesel has been increased to Rs. 572.
Additionally, the price of a litre of Octane 92 petrol has been set at Rs. 398, and the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol has been increased to Rs. 487.
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How is the JVP?NPP Govt coping with the economic fallout from the genocidal war in Iran & Lebanon?
What measures are envisaged to cope with budget savings? Have Public Service working hours been cut down, and public transport been limited?
Cutting Public Service working hours by 50% and reducing pay will ensure economic stability.