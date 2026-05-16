Sri Lanka imposes 50% vehicle import duty surcharge

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 16, 2026 - 11:16 am

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development of Sri Lanka has decided to impose a 50% surcharge on customs import duties applicable to vehicles imported into the country.

According to a special gazette notification issued under the signature of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 50% surcharge will be imposed for a period of three months starting today (May 16).

However, the new surcharge will not apply to vehicles for which Letters of Credit (LCs) were opened on or before May 15, 2026.

The Ministry of Finance had previously decided to introduce the 50% surcharge from April 1, 2026, but steps have now been taken to implement it starting today.