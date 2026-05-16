Train derailment between Kelaniya and Wanawasala injures 10

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 16, 2026 - 8:00 am

A slow train travelling from Polgahawela to South Kalutara derailed between Kelaniya and Wanawasala early today (May 16), leaving 10 passengers with minor injuries and disrupting train operations on the main railway line.

According to the Department of Railways, the train, numbered 507, departed from Polgahawela at 3.25 a.m. and derailed at around 5.20 a.m. between the Wanawasala and Kelaniya railway stations.

Officials said one compartment of the train overturned onto the opposite railway track during the accident. Reports stated that passengers were inside the overturned compartment at the time of the derailment.

Sri Lanka Police said the injured passengers were admitted to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka for treatment. It was also reported that one passenger sustained serious injuries.

The Department of Railways stated that one railway track has been blocked due to the overturned compartment. However, train services are continuing on the other track while recovery operations are underway.