Train derailment between Kelaniya and Wanawasala injures 10
A slow train travelling from Polgahawela to South Kalutara derailed between Kelaniya and Wanawasala early today (May 16), leaving 10 passengers with minor injuries and disrupting train operations on the main railway line.
According to the Department of Railways, the train, numbered 507, departed from Polgahawela at 3.25 a.m. and derailed at around 5.20 a.m. between the Wanawasala and Kelaniya railway stations.
Officials said one compartment of the train overturned onto the opposite railway track during the accident. Reports stated that passengers were inside the overturned compartment at the time of the derailment.
Sri Lanka Police said the injured passengers were admitted to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka for treatment. It was also reported that one passenger sustained serious injuries.
The Department of Railways stated that one railway track has been blocked due to the overturned compartment. However, train services are continuing on the other track while recovery operations are underway.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka imposes 50% vehicle import duty surcharge May 16, 2026
- Sri Lanka managing energy crisis without public burden: PM Harini Amarasuriya May 16, 2026
- Train derailment between Kelaniya and Wanawasala injures 10 May 16, 2026
- PayPal expands services in Sri Lanka as local banks prepare to offer withdrawal facility May 15, 2026
- COPE Chairman calls for stronger internal audits in State Enterprises May 15, 2026