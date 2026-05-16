Sri Lanka managing energy crisis without public burden: PM Harini Amarasuriya

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 16, 2026 - 11:01 am

Sri Lanka has managed the ongoing energy crisis without fuel queues or power cuts by bearing the costs without burdening the public but the crisis is not yet over, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the sixth meeting of the committee appointed to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the public service held on May 15, 2026 at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting chaired by Dr. Harini Amarasuriya focused on sustainable energy management and future measures to strengthen the country’s energy sector. She said the government had introduced a sustainable management process to handle the crisis while protecting the public from additional hardships seen in several other countries.

During the discussions it was decided to appoint an “Energy Manager” for every government institution to improve energy conservation in the public sector and encourage the use of renewable energy sources. Attention was also given to transforming government buildings under the Green Building Concept through the “Clean Sri Lanka” national programme.

Officials also discussed the possibility of providing future fuel concessions and replacing the current odd-even fuel distribution system with a QR code-based method while increasing fuel quotas. According to officials, fuel stocks are sufficient until August 2026 and requests have already been submitted to secure fuel supplies for the remaining months of the year.

The meeting further focused on promoting sustainable electricity consumption management through awareness programmes under the Clean Sri Lanka initiative. Discussions included educating schoolchildren on energy conservation methods and recognizing households that effectively manage electricity consumption in order to expand awareness through schools and communities.

Measures to introduce the Green Building Concept in future construction projects were also discussed.

The Prime Minister stated that due to the government’s proper energy management, the public has not paid major attention to the existing crisis. She noted that many countries continue to experience fuel shortages and power cuts while Sri Lanka has so far managed the situation effectively. However she stressed that the crisis has not ended and that continued vigilance is essential.

She also highlighted the importance of sustainable energy management and public awareness programmes while emphasizing the need to ensure an uninterrupted and adequate electricity supply during Vesak Week.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President G.G.S.P. Roshan and officials from the Ministries of Public Administration, Health, Transport and Energy.