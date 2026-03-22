Lanka IOC increases fuel prices effective March 22, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2026 - 8:30 pm

Lanka IOC has decided to increase its fuel prices, effective March 22, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of auto diesel has been raised to Rs. 382, while the price of a litre of super diesel has been increased to Rs. 572.

Additionally, the price of a litre of Octane 92 petrol has been set at Rs. 398, and the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol has been increased to Rs. 487.