Sri Lanka container transport charges rise 20% amid fuel price surge

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2026 - 8:18 pm

Container transport charges for imports and exports will increase by 20% from midnight today (March 22) due to rising fuel prices, industry officials announced.

The Container Transport Owners’ Association (CTOA) said the decision was taken collectively by all associations operating at the Port of Colombo, as higher fuel costs have placed significant pressure on the sector.

Chairman Sanath Manjula noted that the increase is necessary to maintain operations in the import and export industry.

He explained that delays in clearing imported goods have already created serious challenges, with transport providers facing long waiting times, higher fuel usage, and added expenses. The association has urged the government to take immediate steps to speed up the clearance process.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Freight and Logistics Association warned that overall container transport costs could rise much further. Its General Secretary, Inam Caffoor, said that when detention charges are included, total costs may increase by up to 350% to 400%.

Currently, clearing a container takes about four to five days, with detention fees of around Rs. 15,000 per day. This means that delays alone can add up to Rs. 75,000 to the cost of a single container, on top of the usual transport charge of about Rs. 25,000 within Colombo.

Officials also highlighted that diesel prices have increased by around 30%, making the situation more difficult for transport operators. They warned that if delays continue, costs will keep rising and could affect the timely delivery of goods, especially with an upcoming holiday period.

The CTOA said it has begun informing importers, exporters, and clearing agents about the revised transport charges.