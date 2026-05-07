Rathugala indigenous leader Suda Wannila Aththo passes away
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 7, 2026 - 12:27 pm
The leader of the Rathugala indigenous Vedda village, Danigala Maha Bandalage Suda Wannila Aththo, has passed away at the age of 62, police said.
According to police, he died while receiving residential treatment at the Welisara Chest Hospital.
Rathugala is a prominent indigenous Vedda village in Sri Lanka. It is located near Gal Oya National Park in the Ampara District.
Suda Wannila Aththo was known as the indigenous leader of Rathugala. His passing marks a loss for the Rathugala indigenous community.
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