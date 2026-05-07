Sri Lanka to import 200 luxury buses for long-distance services

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 7, 2026 - 8:41 am

The Sri Lankan government has begun the process to import 200 luxury buses for expressway and long-distance services.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), M.A.N. Dhammika Ratna, said the procurement process for the buses has already started.

He said the main aim of the programme is to provide better transport facilities for people travelling from Colombo to their hometowns during long holidays and festive seasons.

According to him, around 170 of the buses will be used for services on expressways.

The remaining buses will be used for long-distance routes from Colombo to other destinations.

The new buses are expected to help improve passenger transport during periods when there is high demand for public transport services.