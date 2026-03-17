Mar 17 2026 March 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 1Comment

Gotabaya Rajapaksa appears before Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 12:29 pm
Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after giving a statement regarding an ongoing investigation.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeared before the CIABOC this morning (March 17).

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