Gotabaya Rajapaksa appears before Bribery Commission
Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 12:29 pm
Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after giving a statement regarding an ongoing investigation.
Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeared before the CIABOC this morning (March 17).
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One by one, eh
Try touching the others.