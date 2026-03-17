Gotabaya Rajapaksa appears before Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 12:29 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after giving a statement regarding an ongoing investigation.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeared before the CIABOC this morning (March 17).