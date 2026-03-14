Sri Lanka has four-month rice surplus, Trincomalee oil tank upgrades planned

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2026 - 9:53 am

Sri Lanka currently has a four-month surplus of rice, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe said, assuring that plans are in place to import essential goods in required quantities and to modernize 10 oil tanks in Trincomalee.

Speaking on the country’s food and supply situation, Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that Sri Lanka has sufficient rice stocks to last for about four months. He said the existing supply is adequate to meet the current demand across the country.

The Minister also noted that the government has made plans to import essential goods in the necessary quantities. According to him, these imports are aimed at maintaining a steady supply of key items and preventing shortages in the local market.

In addition, Samarasinghe said steps have been taken to modernize 10 oil tanks located in Trincomalee. He explained that the project is part of broader efforts to improve the country’s storage capacity and strengthen the supply of fuel and other essential resources.

The Minister emphasized that these measures are intended to ensure stability in both food and energy supply while supporting the country’s overall economic management.