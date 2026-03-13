Sri Lanka holds urgent talks with Russian Ambassador to secure fuel supply

Posted by Editor on March 13, 2026 - 6:22 pm

An urgent meeting was held today (March 13) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo between Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Russian Ambassador Levan S. Dzhagaryan to discuss obtaining fuel from Russia for Sri Lanka.

The discussion took place following the temporary removal of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States for 30 days. The decision allows countries to purchase oil from Russia as a way to address disruptions in global fuel supply networks caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

As part of efforts to ensure a continuous fuel supply in Sri Lanka, the meeting focused on the possibility of importing fuel from Russia. During the talks, Minister Herath discussed Sri Lanka’s fuel requirements with Ambassador Dzhagaryan and requested assistance in facilitating fuel supplies from the Russian government.

Ambassador Dzhagaryan agreed to immediately inform the Russian government about Sri Lanka’s request. He also assured that he would coordinate with the relevant Russian institutions and take the necessary steps to help arrange fuel supplies.

During the discussion, the Ambassador further emphasized that Russia would extend its assistance to Sri Lanka whenever it is needed.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation D. J. Rajakaruna, along with ministry secretaries and other officials.