Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva and Executive Committee resign

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 29, 2026 - 11:56 am

Sri Lanka’s Sports Ministry has taken over the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket after SLC President Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee resigned with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that Silva tendered his resignation from the post with effect from today (April 29).

The office bearers and members of the Executive Committee also submitted their resignations from their respective posts.

According to SLC, the decision was formally communicated to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Following the resignations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage had accepted the resignations of Silva and the Executive Committee.

The Ministry stated that, under the powers vested in the Minister by Sections 31 and 34 of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973, the administration of SLC has been temporarily brought under the Ministry with immediate effect.

Accordingly, all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will now come under the Ministry’s supervision until further arrangements are made.

The Ministry further said a committee will be appointed in the coming days to identify solutions to the current issues in cricket and to implement structural reforms within SLC.

Shammi Silva was first elected SLC President in 2019 and held the position for nearly seven years.

In recent times, the SLC administration has faced several allegations, while media reports said government authorities had urged the current administration to step down.

The controversy also grew after complaints were reportedly made by a group including a prominent player agent and several senior cricketers, who are said to have met top government officials over concerns about cricket administration.

Following the resignation of the current administration, the government is expected to appoint an interim committee headed by former State Minister Eran Wickramaratne.

The resignations also come after several strict and unpopular reforms were introduced by the Silva-led administration.

These reforms include tighter fitness standards for contracted players, consideration of disciplinary records in future contracts, and a performance-based payment system.

Under the proposed system, underperforming players may face salary and match fee deductions, while bonuses will be awarded only for wins against teams ranked in the top four internationally.

Another proposed measure includes a 10 percent deduction from match fees if Sri Lanka loses a Test, ODI, or T20 series.

Despite the current turmoil, some observers believe that if these reforms are kept and properly implemented, they could help the long-term development of cricket in Sri Lanka.

— Last updated on April 29, 2026, at 1:24 PM Sri Lanka time —