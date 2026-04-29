Eran Wickramaratne appointed to head Sri Lanka Cricket Interim Committee

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 29, 2026 - 5:35 pm

An interim committee headed by former MP Eran Wickramaratne has been appointed to run Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after Shammi Silva and the SLC Executive Committee resigned.

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage appointed Wickramaratne as Chairman of the new Sri Lanka Cricket Interim Committee at the Ministry premises this evening (April 29).

The move comes after the Government temporarily brought all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Ministry said the measure was taken to address the current issues in cricket and to pave the way for structural reforms.

Sri Lanka Cricket is the country’s wealthiest sporting body, but it has faced repeated allegations of corruption and mismanagement over the years.

SLC President Shammi Silva resigned from his post with effect from today (April 29), while the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee also tendered their resignations.

According to SLC, the decision was formally communicated to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Silva first became SLC President in February 2019, succeeding Thilanga Sumathipala. He later strengthened his position by winning four consecutive terms, three of them uncontested.

The newly appointed Sri Lanka Cricket Restructuring Committee includes several former cricket administrators, former players, legal professionals and corporate figures.

The Members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Interim Committee:

Eran Wickramaratne – (Chairman)

Roshan Mahanama

Kumar Sangakkara

Thushira Radella

Sidath Wettimuny

Ms. Avanthi Colombage

Prakash Schaffter

Upul Kumarapperuma

Dinal Philips

The appointment of an interim committee comes at a sensitive time, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has a strict policy against government interference in cricket administration.

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket for two months in 2023-2024, citing political interference in the running of the national cricket board.

Sri Lanka also made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India in February and March.