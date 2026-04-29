Sri Lanka to launch Colombo Electric Train project next year

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 29, 2026 - 10:21 pm

Sri Lanka plans to begin the Colombo Suburban Railway Project early next year, with electric train services proposed on three key railway lines.

The project was discussed at a meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Ministry of Transport and Highways this morning (April 29) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion focused on modernising railway services in the Colombo suburban area and the plans connected to the project.

Under the first phase, officials considered starting electric train services on the Kelani Valley Line from Maradana to Makumbura, the Main Line from Colombo Fort to Ragama, and the Coastal Line from Colombo Fort to Panadura.

The meeting also discussed funding arrangements for the project and possible challenges that may arise during its implementation.

Officials also considered introducing electric train services in parallel with the existing railway system in the future.

Attention was also given to rehabilitating railway infrastructure by adopting standard gauge in place of the existing broad gauge on railway lines.

It was decided that the project would be commenced early next year.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, and Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Senior Professor Kapila C.K. Perera attended the meeting.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport and Highways were also present.