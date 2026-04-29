Sri lanka President says monks’ drug arrest shows national drug disaster

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 29, 2026 - 9:24 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the arrest of Buddhist monks at Katunayake Airport over a drug-related case shows that the drug menace has become a national disaster.

A special discussion on the incident, the ongoing investigations and the situation that has emerged after the arrests was held yesterday afternoon (April 28) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the Maha Sangha representing the three main Nikayas, with the participation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Speaking at the discussion, the President said all sectors of society must unite more strongly with the Government’s ongoing programme to fight the drug menace.

He also said that, as Sri Lanka moves towards a new economic and social transformation, the Government remains committed to giving priority to protecting the Buddhasasana and the value system built around it.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya briefed the gathering on the situation that arose from the incident, which has shocked society, and on the investigations now underway.

The Maha Sangha said the statement already issued by the Maha Nayake Theras regarding the incident should be considered the collective message of the entire Sangha community.

They also pointed out that, due to current trends, protecting the Sangha community cannot be done by monks alone and that Government support is needed.

The meeting also focused on future steps needed to protect the Buddhasasana. These included possible amendments to laws such as the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance and other required legal reforms.

The discussion was attended by senior members of the Maha Sangha, including Anunayake of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Niyangoda Sri Vijitha Siri Thero, Anunayake of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya Chapter, Most Venerable Narampanawe Sri Ananda Thero.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Senevirathne, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe, IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya and senior security officials also attended the discussion.