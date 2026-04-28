“Ehipassiko” Peace Walk concludes in Colombo with President’s participation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 10:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended the closing state ceremony of the seven-day “Ehipassiko” Peace Walk at Independence Square in Colombo today (April 28).

The Peace Walk began on April 22, 2026, near the Dambulla Rajamaha Viharaya and covered more than 210 kilometres before reaching Colombo this afternoon.

The Sri Lankan version of the internationally recognised “Walk for Peace” was held to spread a message of peace to the world and to take the heritage of Buddhism to the international stage.

The walk was based on the Buddha’s teaching, “Charatha Bhikkhave Charikam Bahujana Hitaya Bahujana Sukhaya Lokanukampaya,” which calls on monks to travel for the welfare and happiness of many people.

The walk was led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam, together with twelve foreign monks.

At the ceremony, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake formally handed over Sacred Relics and a sapling of the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to Venerable Pannakara Thero.

Speaking at the event, the President said the pilgrimage carried out by Venerable Pannakara Thero and his group had created renewed interest in the Dhamma in Sri Lanka.

He said it also showed the deep respect and devotion people have for disciplined and learned members of the Sangha.

The President invited everyone to work towards building an island of peace and humanity by developing mindfulness.

He also said certain isolated incidents in the country from time to time can weaken public confidence in religious revival.

President Dissanayake said religious leaders have a major responsibility to protect the dignity, value and true meaning of religious institutions and teachings.

He assured that the government would provide all necessary support for this purpose.

The principal address was delivered by Venerable Pannakara Thero, who said the Peace Walk was not only a physical journey across Sri Lanka, but also a connection from one heart to another.

He said the monks walked through rain, heat and difficult roads, but the people of Sri Lanka responded with kindness, respect and care.

Venerable Pannakara Thero said people watered roads and laid banana leaves and flower carpets to make the journey easier for the monks.

He said this showed the true strength of a peaceful nation.

He also spoke about the importance of unity, justice, respect for elders, protection of women and children, preservation of spiritual and cultural values, and respect for people who live with virtue.

Venerable Pannakara Thero said peace should begin within each person through mindfulness, kindness and patience, and then spread to families, communities, nations and the world.

He also spoke about “Aloka,” an animal that joined the journey, saying its presence reminded everyone that compassion should extend to all living beings.

He said the way a society treats animals reflects the depth of its humanity.

Venerable Pannakara Thero also expressed gratitude for the donation of a sacred sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi for the “Dhammachetiya” project in Texas, United States.

He said the sapling would act as a living bridge of the Dhamma between Sri Lanka and the wider world.

He also thanked Sri Lanka for allowing Sacred Relics to be displayed at the International Vesak Festival at the Hung Dao Vipassana Meditation Centre in the United States.

The Maha Sangha, government officials, security forces, religious leaders, donors, volunteers and members of the public were also thanked for supporting the Peace Walk.

Venerable Pannakara Thero urged people to practise mindfulness in their thoughts, words and actions, and to carry forward the message of peace as a daily practice.

The event was attended by members of the Trinikaya Maha Sangha, including the Anunayake of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijitha Siri Thero, the Anunayake of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya Chapter, Most Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, the Incumbent of the Historic Somawathi Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayake Thero, and Venerable Melpitiye Wimalakitthi Nayake Thero.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government A.H.M.H. Abayaratne, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Western Province Governor Haniff Yusoof, other Ministers, state officials, heads of the Security Forces, Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic Nilanga Dela Bandara, and a large gathering of lay and monastic participants were also present.