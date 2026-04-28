Ex-motor traffic deputy commissioner arrested over illegal number plate case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 6:30 pm

A former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic was arrested today (April 28) over a corruption case involving number plates issued for an unregistered vehicle.

The arrested woman has been identified as Rajapaksage Gayani Kaushalya Wijesinghe, who is currently serving as a Commissioner at the Department of Probation and Child Care Services in Battaramulla.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested her at around 9:20 AM today (April 28).

According to CIABOC, the arrest was made over the offence of corruption linked to the issuing of number plates for a vehicle that did not have a legal original registration.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.