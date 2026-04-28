USD 625,000 paid by Sri Lanka Post to US Post missing: Nalinda

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 3:45 pm

An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of USD 625,000 paid by Sri Lanka Post to US Post, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said today (April 28).

Speaking at the weekly media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions, the Minister said the overseas payment made by the Department of Posts had not been received by US Post.

He said US Post had issued a statement regarding the non-receipt of the money, which was due to be paid by Sri Lanka Post.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the matter is now being investigated at institutional level to find out why the payment was not received by the relevant party.

He further said the investigation is being carried out by the Department of Posts and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to the Minister, the issue had occurred on two occasions, and investigations are being conducted into both incidents.

“As the Sri Lanka Department of Posts, an investigation is being conducted into USD 625,000 paid to US Post. These are matters that have to be handled at institutional level. An investigation is being carried out into how this happened,” he said.