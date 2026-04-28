Sri Lanka Police officers to receive electric cars and motorcycles

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 12:30 pm

Cabinet approval has been granted to provide electric vehicles and electric motorcycles to police officers in Sri Lanka.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala said 400 electric cars will be provided to officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Senior Deputy Inspector General.

The Minister said the electric cars will be obtained from a private company on a lease basis. A sum of Rs. 86 million has been proposed to be allocated for the programme.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approval has also been granted to provide electric motorcycles to police officers from the rank of Police Constable to Police Inspector.

Minister Wijepala said the electric motorcycles will be given free of customs duties.

He added that loan facilities will also be arranged through a fund to help officers purchase the motorcycles.