Cow dung attack at protest near Finance Secretary’s home

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 12:14 pm

Several protesters, including Sugeeshwara Bandara, were attacked with cow dung during a protest near Finance Ministry Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma’s residence today (April 28).

A group of New People’s Front supporters, including its leader Sugeeshwara Bandara, went near Suriyapperuma’s residence in Pelawatta, Akuregoda this morning (April 28) to protest over the reported loss of USD 2.5 million from the Treasury to hackers.

The protesters had gathered near the residence to express their opposition over the incident.

While the protest was taking place, several people in the group, including Sugeeshwara Bandara, were attacked with cow dung.

Following the incident, a tense situation arose between two groups in the area.

Police were later called to the location and took steps to bring the situation under control