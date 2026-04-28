34 schoolchildren injured, 10 serious in Bogawantalawa bus accident

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 28, 2026 - 11:54 am

A bus carrying schoolchildren in Bogawantalawa crashed this morning (April 28), injuring 34 students, including 10 who are in serious condition.

The accident took place at around 7:30 AM today on the Ranikadu-Bogawantalawa main road, in the Campion Estate area.

The bus had been transporting schoolchildren from the Ranikadu area to schools in Bogawantalawa town when it met with the accident.

The injured students were quickly admitted to the Bogawantalawa Divisional Hospital.

According to reports, the private bus had developed a sudden mechanical fault in its braking system while it was travelling. The driver then steered the bus into a mound of earth by the main road in an attempt to stop it.

Ten students who were in serious condition were later transferred to the District Base Hospital in Dickoya for further treatment.

Bogawantalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.