CIABOC completes probe into Shasheendra Rajapaksa corruption case

Posted by Editor on March 13, 2026 - 3:12 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (March 13) that investigations into the suspects, including former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, have been completed.

The case was taken up before the court today with the suspects who had previously been released on bail, including Shasheendra Rajapaksa, appearing before the Magistrate.

During the proceedings, officials of the Bribery Commission told the court that the investigations into the incident had been finalized.

They also said that the investigation files have now been submitted to the CIABOC and requested a date to update the court on the progress of further legal action.

After considering the submissions made, the Magistrate ordered that the complaint be taken up again on July 10.

The complaint was filed by the Bribery Commission against former minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two other suspects over an alleged attempt to pressure officials of the Compensation Office to obtain Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation.

According to the allegations, the compensation was sought for property, including a building that had been illegally constructed on land belonging to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority in the Sevanagala area.

The property had been destroyed during the period of the Aragalaya public protest movement.