Community correction officer arrested over Rs. 10,000 bribery allegation

Posted by Editor on March 13, 2026 - 2:15 pm

A Community Correction Officer attached to the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court was arrested by bribery investigators at around 9:30 AM today (March 13, 2026) for allegedly accepting a Rs. 10,000 bribe to avoid reporting a community service violation to court.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) following a complaint made by a resident of the Valaichchenai area.

According to the complaint, the resident had earlier been ordered by the court to complete 200 hours of community service as a penalty in connection with a case related to the drug known as “ice.”

The suspect officer, who was attached to the Community Correction Office of the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court, had allegedly told the complainant that if the community service was not properly completed, the matter could be reported to court and a warrant could be obtained for his arrest.

The officer is accused of asking for and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in exchange for not taking steps to report the violation or seek a warrant against the complainant.

CIABOC officers arrested the suspect inside the Community Correction Office of the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.

The arrested officer is scheduled to be produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.