Sri Lanka welcomes over 623,000 tourists in first two months of 2026

Posted by Editor on March 13, 2026 - 1:54 pm

Sri Lanka has received more than 623,000 foreign tourists so far in 2026, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The authority said 623,651 tourists arrived in the country between January 1 and March 11, 2026.

Among them, Indian tourists made up the largest group, with 115,772 arrivals recorded during this period.

The second-largest group was British tourists with 66,164 visitors, followed by Russian tourists with 56,114, German tourists with 45,939, and Chinese tourists with 39,725.

The SLTDA further stated that a significant number of tourists also arrived from countries such as France, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, 66,996 foreign tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first 11 days of March alone, the authority said.