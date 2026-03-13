Sri Lanka Police confirm 654kg narcotics in Navy interception with the largest firearms cache at sea

Posted by Editor on March 13, 2026 - 10:25 am

Sri Lanka Police say 654 kilograms of narcotics were found aboard a multi day fishing trawler that was taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy in waters south of Sri Lanka.

The fishing vessel carrying the drugs was brought ashore yesterday morning (March 12) through the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered 48 sacks of narcotics, including more than 600 kilograms of “Ice” and heroin, along with a stock of weapons.

Further examination confirmed that the sacks contained a total of 654 kilograms of narcotics.

According to police, 478 kilograms were Ice (crystal methamphetamine), while the remaining 176 kilograms were heroin.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is reported to be more than Rs. 10 billion.

In addition to the drugs, authorities also recovered eight pistols with magazines, two T56 rifles, and one M16 rifle. Police said this was the largest stock of firearms seized by the Navy at sea.

So far, 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.