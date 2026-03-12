Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 10 Billion worth of narcotics from two trawlers

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2026 - 3:48 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized narcotics worth an estimated Rs. 10 billion from two multi-day fishing trawlers intercepted in international waters off the Southern coast, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) confirmed today (March 12).

The trawlers, suspected of transporting drugs and weapons, were brought to Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Minister Jayasekara said the operation was carefully planned and involved several days of observation at sea with the support of both local and foreign institutions.

“This was a highly organized mission. The vessels were equipped with narcotics, firearms, and satellite phones, indicating a clear threat to national security,” he said.

During the search, naval personnel recovered over 600 kilograms of suspected narcotics, eight pistols with magazines, two T-56 rifles, and an M16 rifle, a weapon usually used only by specialized security forces.

The second trawler is believed to have been providing surveillance and support for the first vessel.

A total of 10 suspects, all residents of the Southern Province, were arrested during the operation.

Sri Lanka Navy noted that this is the largest narcotics seizure in Sri Lanka so far this year.