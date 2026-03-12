Sri Lanka to launch priority bus service for persons with disabilities

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2026 - 3:03 pm

A dedicated priority bus service for persons with disabilities will begin next month in Sri Lanka, aiming to protect their mobility rights and improve access to public transport.

The service will be launched under the Clean Sri Lanka programme with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development. The initiative focuses on improving the public transport system for people with disabilities, a group that has received limited attention in the past.

The government says the programme follows its vision of building “a country that guarantees equal opportunities and protects human dignity for all.”

The project has been allocated Rs. 430.7 million and is considered part of a wider set of public welfare initiatives under the Clean Sri Lanka programme. Its main goal is to remove physical barriers in public transport and create a safer and more accessible environment so persons with disabilities can travel independently and take part in social activities.

As the first phase of the project, 10 modern low-floor, air-conditioned buses arrived at Hambantota Port on March 10. The buses are specially designed to allow easy access for wheelchair users.

The buses are scheduled to be transported to Colombo on Saturday (March 14, 2026) and will then be officially handed over to the Metro Company.

Each bus has 33 seats and can carry up to 80 passengers. They are also fitted with specialised technical features to ensure the safety of wheelchair users.

The service will start as a pilot project with the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre serving as the main hub. Buses will operate every 40 minutes during morning and evening hours on the routes Makumbura–Pettah and Makumbura–Kadawatha.

These routes were selected to provide direct access to major healthcare facilities, especially the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital and the National Hospital of Colombo.

To operate the service, 28 selected drivers and conductors from the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will receive special training. The training will be conducted by the Ministry of Social Services and will cover bus technology, passenger safety, professional ethics, passenger care and sign language to help staff communicate with passengers with disabilities.

If the pilot project is successful, the government plans to import another 100 buses in August to further improve transport services for both persons with disabilities and the general public.

Alongside the bus service, the Clean Sri Lanka programme also plans to renovate existing bus stops and build new ones that meet accessibility standards, making them more disability-friendly.