Sri Lanka secures fuel stocks until end of April with four incoming shipments

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2026 - 11:21 am

Sri Lanka has secured fuel stocks until the end of April 2026, with four shipments scheduled to arrive from India and Singapore between April 14 and April 30, according to the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), D. J. Rajakaruna, says that the necessary fuel stocks have already been ordered to meet the country’s fuel requirements until the end of April 2026.

He stated that four fuel shipments are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka during the month. The shipments are expected between April 14–15, April 17–18, April 21–22, and April 29–30, 2026.

According to Rajakaruna, all of the scheduled fuel shipments will arrive from India and Singapore.

He also noted that the fuel stocks will be purchased at the prevailing market prices at the time the shipments are unloaded.