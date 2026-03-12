Four DMT officers remanded over alleged fraudulent vehicle registrations

Four officers who previously served and are currently serving at the Department of Motor Traffic have been remanded until March 20, 2026 after being arrested over allegations including the fraudulent registration of motor vehicles.

The suspects were arrested between 10:00 AM and 10:40 AM today (March 12) by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

They were later produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, where Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered that the four suspects be remanded until March 20, 2026 after considering the facts presented by investigators.

According to the submissions made in court, further investigations into the suspects are currently ongoing.

The arrests were made following an investigation into several allegations, including the fraudulent registration of motor vehicles at the Department of Motor Traffic.

Reports state that those arrested include a former Assistant Director, a former departmental clerk, an Investigation and Development Assistant, and a former Deputy Commissioner.

Among the allegations is that four vehicles imported without customs clearance, meaning without paying the required customs duties, were registered at the Department of Motor Traffic.

Investigators also allege that false information related to the vehicles was entered into the department’s computer system and that the vehicles were registered through an illegal transfer process.

In addition, the suspects are accused of knowingly accepting a forged document related to changing the color of a motor vehicle and issuing a window number for it.

They are also alleged to have approved a vehicle transfer submitted with forged documents without requesting a vehicle weight certificate form, according to reports.