Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery allegations

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2026 - 7:51 pm

Former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, was arrested at around 6:30 PM today (March 12, 2026) by investigators of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations that he accepted a bribe during the purchase of Airbus aircraft.

According to the allegations, Chandrasena served as the CEO of SriLankan Airlines and also as the Chairman of the procurement committee responsible for the purchase of aircraft from Airbus.

Investigators say he conspired with several individuals, including his wife, with the intention of receiving a bribe in connection with the aircraft purchase.

It is alleged that Chandrasena created a fake company in Brunei under his wife’s name and opened bank accounts in Singapore under that company. Through these accounts, he is accused of receiving €1,454,645.54 as bribe money from the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company.

The investigation further states that the money was later transferred to Chandrasena’s personal bank account at the Commonwealth Bank in Australia. Part of the funds was also allegedly distributed to several other individuals, including a former Director General of SriLankan Airlines.

Chandrasena, who was taken into custody by the anti corruption commission, is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.