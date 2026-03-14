Sri Lanka makes QR code mandatory for fuel distribution

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2026 - 5:00 am

The QR Code system for vehicles came into effect for fuel distribution in Sri Lanka from 6:00 AM today (March 15), with authorities announcing that fuel will not be issued at any filling station without a registered QR code.

The Ministry of Energy said the system was introduced to manage limited fuel reserves as global supply routes are being disrupted due to the ongoing military situation in the Middle East. At the same time, fuel demand within the country has been rising rapidly, creating additional pressure on existing supplies.

In a statement, the ministry said careful management of fuel stocks is necessary to ensure that economic activities across the country continue without major disruption.

Authorities also noted that illegal fuel hoarding and rackets by certain groups have been identified as a major reason behind the sudden increase in demand. The government said the new system is aimed at preventing such activities while ensuring fair fuel distribution for the public.

Under the new regulation, no fuel will be dispensed from any fuel station without a valid QR code linked to the vehicle.

Vehicle owners must register through the official website: https://fuelpass.gov.lk

How to obtain the QR code

For previously registered vehicles:

If the vehicle ownership and phone number remain unchanged, users can download the QR code from the website starting midnight on March 14, 2026.

If the vehicle ownership or phone number has changed, owners must re-register through the website from 6:00 AM on March 15, 2026.

For vehicles that have not previously registered:

Owners must register through the same website from 6:00 AM on March 15, 2026, after registering the vehicle with the Registrar of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

The ministry said special arrangements will also be implemented to supply fuel for vehicles involved in production activities and essential services.

Weekly fuel allowance by vehicle category

The government has announced the following weekly fuel limits: