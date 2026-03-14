PM Harini calls drug crisis a national priority

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2026 - 11:45 am

Sri Lanka’s drug problem must be treated as a national priority with real results at ground level, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said while reviewing a new national strategy to manage substance use disorders.

A meeting to brief the Prime Minister on the National Strategic Plan for the Management, Treatment and Rehabilitation of Persons with Substance Use Disorders (SUD) 2026–2030 was held yesterday (March 13) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The discussion brought together officials from the Ministry of Health and Mass Media and several other government institutions to review the proposed national strategy aimed at addressing the growing health, social and economic challenges linked to substance use disorders in Sri Lanka.

The strategic plan seeks to strengthen prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration services through a coordinated and evidence-based national approach.

During the meeting, officials highlighted several existing gaps in the current system. These include difficulties in early identification of substance use disorders, lack of continuous care for patients, limited community-based follow-up, and challenges in reintegrating recovering individuals into society.

To address these issues, the plan proposes several key interventions. These include improving screening and symptomatic treatment at primary healthcare and outpatient levels, strengthening hospital-based treatment and follow-up services, expanding residential rehabilitation facilities, and enhancing community-based rehabilitation and relapse prevention programmes.

The strategy also places special emphasis on providing targeted support for vulnerable groups. These include children and adolescents, pregnant women, mothers with children, and prison inmates.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said the drug problem has grown into a serious social crisis that threatens family security, social stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

She stressed that both law enforcement and rehabilitation must receive equal priority in addressing the issue.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for stronger public awareness campaigns and responsible media reporting as part of the national strategy to tackle the drug problem.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri and Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Representatives from the Department of Prisons, Bureau of Rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Police, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Justice and National Integration, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, along with other relevant departments and ministries, also took part in the discussion.