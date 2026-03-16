Sri Lanka prioritises ambulances in fuel distribution

Posted by Editor on March 16, 2026 - 9:53 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says it has released 57,000 metric tons of diesel and 47,000 metric tons of petrol for public use through filling stations during the first 10 days since the start of the Middle East conflict.

CEYPETCO said this supply included two fuel shipments and noted that the stock was released within just nine days because of the sharp rise in demand. The corporation said this is an amount that is usually issued over a period of one and a half months.

Meanwhile, CEYPETCO said a nationwide stock and sales verification process has begun at all fuel stations across the island from today (March 16).

Under this process, authorities will compare the amount of fuel supplied to each station with the quantity sold under the QR code system. CEYPETCO said the system for collecting and checking this data has already been designed and tested.

The corporation warned that strict action will be taken if any differences are found, including the possible cancellation of a fuel station’s operating license.

CEYPETCO also announced that all ambulances will be given fuel under a special priority category. Director General of CEYPETCO, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage, said ambulances will be able to obtain fuel both from CEYPETCO depots and filling stations under this system.

The nationwide QR-based fuel distribution system came into effect yesterday (March 15) at 6:00 AM Under the QR system, each individual is allowed to receive fuel based on a fixed weekly quota.

The weekly fuel quotas are as follows:

Buses: 60 litres

60 litres Motorcycles: 5 litres

5 litres Motor cars: 15 litres

15 litres Vans: 40 litres

40 litres Motor lorries: 200 litres

200 litres Land vehicles: 25 litres

25 litres Three-wheelers: 15 litres

15 litres Special purpose vehicles: 40 litres

40 litres Quadricycles: 5 litres

Authorities said those who have already registered under the QR system can continue using their existing registration through the website https://fuelpass.gov.lk, as long as there are no changes to the vehicle ownership or phone number.

However, vehicles that are newly registered, or those with changes in ownership or phone numbers, must re-register through the same website.

The Ministry of Digital Economy said the public can contact the Government Information Centre through the 1919 hotline for more information or assistance with the process.