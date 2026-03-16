Sri Lanka Navy seizes 123kg of heroin worth Rs. 3 Billion on trawler

Posted by Editor on March 16, 2026 - 10:00 am

Approximately 123 kilograms of heroin were found aboard a multi-day fishing trawler seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas south of Dondra, with the estimated street value of the haul exceeding Rs. 3 billion.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) said the vessel was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (March 16), where an official inspection was carried out.

During the inspection, authorities found six sacks containing 123 packets of heroin weighing a total of 123 kilograms on board the vessel. The Deputy Minister confirmed that the seized narcotics consignment was heroin.

The multi-day fishing trawler was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (March 15), in seas south of Dondra.

Five suspects who were on board the vessel were also taken into custody by the Navy. After the trawler was brought to Dikkowita Harbour, the suspects were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara revealed that the Sri Lanka Navy has also taken into custody another multi-day fishing trawler suspected of transporting narcotics in seas off Beruwala.

He said the vessel is currently being brought ashore and that the exact quantity of narcotics on board cannot yet be confirmed.

“At this moment, the Navy has intercepted another fishing vessel that was attempting to bring a stock of narcotics into the country. A short while ago, it was taken into custody in seas off Beruwala. We are unable to confirm the exact quantity at this stage, but we will be able to provide that information once the vessel is brought ashore,” he said.

Earlier last week, the Sri Lanka Navy also intercepted three multi-day fishing trawlers involved in drug trafficking in southern seas.

With the latest seizure, a total of seven multi-day fishing trawlers used for drug trafficking have been intercepted by the Navy so far this year.