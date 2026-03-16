Sri Lanka grants government employees leave on Wednesdays amid fuel shortage

Posted by Editor on March 16, 2026 - 7:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Government has decided to grant government employees leave every Wednesday starting from March 17, 2026, due to ongoing difficulties in obtaining fuel supplies.

The decision was announced by Commissioner-General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi during a special press briefing held at the Government Information Department this evening (March 16).

Heads of government institutions have also been given the authority to decide how many employees need to report to work during the remaining four working days of the week.

Meanwhile, all state ceremonial events have been temporarily suspended.

In addition, universities have been allowed to conduct lectures through Zoom when necessary.