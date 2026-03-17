Sri Lanka fixes fuel QR system issues

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 9:13 am

Sri Lanka has fixed technical issues in its QR-based fuel pass system, enabling smoother registration and vehicle transfers.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne stated that solutions have now been implemented to address technical problems that arose with the QR code system built for fuel dispensing, which was reintroduced for fuel distribution across the country.

He explained that earlier issues related to registration for the QR-based fuel pass system have now been resolved. These problems were mainly caused by outdated data, including vehicles that had already been transferred to new owners and mobile phone numbers that are no longer in use.

The Deputy Minister said the system for removing transferred vehicles has now been made more structured. This allows previous vehicle owners to remove such vehicles from their accounts more efficiently.

He further noted that once a vehicle is removed from the previous owner’s account, it can be registered by the new owner without any complications.

In addition, training programs for fuel station staff and owners on the QR code system are currently underway. These programs are aimed at ensuring smooth operations at fuel stations.

Deputy Minister Weeraratne also urged the public not to spread unnecessary panic about fuel shortages or misinformation regarding the system.

He called on citizens to fully cooperate with the government’s newly implemented and structured fuel management process.