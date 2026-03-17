Sri Lanka closes schools every Wednesday amid fuel crisis

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 10:09 am

All government schools in Sri Lanka will remain closed every Wednesday due to the ongoing fuel supply crisis, as part of a wider move to reduce energy use and support essential services.

The announcement was made by Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, who said the decision aligns with the government’s policy of granting leave to public sector employees on Wednesdays.

The measure comes amid continued fuel shortages affecting normal operations across the country. Authorities say the move is intended to ease pressure on fuel consumption while maintaining key services and economic stability.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that the government is taking steps to manage energy efficiently while ensuring that economic activities and essential services continue without disruption. He made these remarks during a high-level meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion, attended by Ministers and Ministry Secretaries, focused on immediate actions needed to strengthen energy security and sustain public services under current conditions.

Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, confirmed that all public sector employees will be granted leave every Wednesday starting from March 17, 2026 until further notice. He added that the policy will apply not only to schools but also to universities and the judicial sector.

However, essential services including healthcare, ports, water supply, and railways will continue to operate as usual, with the Wednesday leave not affecting these sectors.

In addition, four main committees have been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to assess the ongoing situation and recommend future actions to address the crisis.