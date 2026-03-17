Sri Lanka cuts public transport as Wednesdays declared holidays amid fuel crisis

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 11:36 am

Public transport in Sri Lanka will be restricted on Wednesdays after the government declared every Wednesday a public holiday from March 17, 2026, due to a fuel shortage linked to the Middle East conflict, with travel limited to essential needs.

Commissioner-General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi announced that the move follows the closure of government offices and the absence of students from schools on those days. He said that with fewer people required to travel, public transport services will be reduced accordingly.

Chandrakeerthi further stated that the private sector has been urged to minimise commuting on Wednesdays. Discussions have been held with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Employers’ Federation of Ceylon, encouraging institutions to adopt work-from-home arrangements wherever possible.

He noted that these measures are expected to significantly reduce the demand for public transport. “As a result, public transport services will be limited, and the public should use them only for essential travel,” he said.

The Commissioner-General emphasised that priority should be given to critical needs such as hospital visits.

He added that the restrictions are intended to ensure that limited transport services are used strictly for essential purposes, in line with the reduced movement expected on Wednesdays declared as public holidays.