Sri Lanka Police warn of legal action over QR fuel system misuse
Sri Lanka Police have ordered all police stations to maintain law and order during the rollout of the QR-based fuel distribution system, warning that legal action will be taken against anyone who tries to misuse or disrupt it.
Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said instructions have been given to all Officers-in-Charge of police stations across the country to ensure the smooth implementation of the QR-based fuel distribution system while keeping order across Sri Lanka.
He said the police will take legal action against any person attempting to misuse, manipulate, or violate the QR system.
ASP Wootler also appealed to the public to remain patient and cooperate with the police when obtaining fuel during this period.
He further said that mobile patrols and additional police officers have been deployed in every police division across the island to maintain order and support the implementation of the system.
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