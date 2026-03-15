Sri Lanka moves to protect essential services amid Middle East war fears

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2026 - 5:11 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (March 15) directed officials to prepare for any impact from the emerging war situation in the Middle East, with focus on fuel needs, essential services, remote working, and improving the digital QR code system.

A discussion on maintaining essential services was held today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with the participation of ministry secretaries and several heads of institutions.

Special attention during the meeting was given to the health, education, industry, agriculture, and fisheries sectors. Ministry secretaries briefed the President on updated fuel requirements and other needs in each sector.

After reviewing the matters raised, the President said the possibility of maintaining essential fuel reserves at regional level should be further explored, especially for key sectors such as health.

He also instructed secretaries to further examine the feasibility of carrying out official duties from home through remote working and to submit reports on the matter.

President Dissanayake stressed that, as it is difficult to accurately predict future developments, advance preparedness is needed to face any possible situation that may arise.

He also highlighted the importance of further streamlining the digital QR code system that has already been introduced for this purpose. The President instructed officials to promptly correct and update the shortcomings identified in the current system.

The President further said authorities must remain under constant monitoring and maintain close attention to emerging developments.

He emphasised that, instead of making separate decisions for individual sectors, the situation should be considered as a whole. He said alternative mechanisms relevant to the current challenges should be identified and implemented accordingly.

The President also advised officials to act quickly with mutual understanding and coordination in responding to the situation.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe; Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Presidential Adviser on the Digital Economy Hans Wijayasuriya; Presidential Chief of Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi; Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Tilaka Jayasundara; Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa; Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Aloka Bandara; Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Anil Jasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Varuna Dhanapala; Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Kolitha Kamal; along with several other heads of institutions.