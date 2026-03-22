Four Sri Lankans injured in Iranian missile strike on Israel’s Dimona

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2026 - 12:09 pm

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel stated that four Sri Lankans were injured in Iranian missile attacks targeting the city of Dimona in Israel.

The embassy further noted that the individuals were injured while attempting to record video footage of the attack.

Reports indicate that the injuries were caused by shattered glass from nearby buildings.

Iran carried out the attack yesterday (March 21), targeting the city of Dimona, where Israel’s nuclear facilities are located. The strike was reportedly in response to earlier attacks on Iran’s nuclear center.

Foreign media reported that a total of 47 people were injured in the attack.

It is reported that the missile strike landed approximately 13 kilometers away from Israel’s nuclear facility.